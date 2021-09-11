AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

