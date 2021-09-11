Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Cowen from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $617.69.

ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.97. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Adobe by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

