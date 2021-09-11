$13.28 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post $13.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.99 million and the lowest is $9.56 million. Immatics reported sales of $9.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Immatics stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.02. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

