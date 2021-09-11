Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In related news, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at $536,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,771 shares of company stock worth $1,226,795 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.