Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $408,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,404. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

