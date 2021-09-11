Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 338,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5,494.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $232.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

