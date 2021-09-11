Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of REAL opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,661 shares of company stock worth $1,681,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.