Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,455 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iStar were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE STAR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.