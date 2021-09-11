SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 7.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 1,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 389,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

