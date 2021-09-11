Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €289.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €278.33 ($327.45).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

