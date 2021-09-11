Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$1.65

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

