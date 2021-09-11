easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 685 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 827.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,612.26. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

