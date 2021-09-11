Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.01. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.