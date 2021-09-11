Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLOV. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

