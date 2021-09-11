Arizona State Retirement System Invests $422,000 in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLNK. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

