Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

