Arizona State Retirement System Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 203.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 298,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 285.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth $5,331,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $23.56 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

