Arizona State Retirement System Has $434,000 Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

