Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,443 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $129.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

