BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $500,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.