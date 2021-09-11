Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

PPC stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.