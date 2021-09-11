New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 26,945 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

