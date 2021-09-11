New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Xperi worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 635,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

