New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 19,689 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEG opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.