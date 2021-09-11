Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 24.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.