New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,209 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE:SI opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,104,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,231 shares of company stock worth $11,126,913. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.