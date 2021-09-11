New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock worth $524,990. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

