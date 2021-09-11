Truist Securities Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Buy

Truist Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBOW. Truist raised SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SBOW stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $285.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

