Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $425.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.93 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,214.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Copa by 552.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $75.87 on Friday. Copa has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.62.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

