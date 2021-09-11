Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.40 million and the highest is $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

