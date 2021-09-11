Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

