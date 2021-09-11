Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Barclays by 4,733.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.