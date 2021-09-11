WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.