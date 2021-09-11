Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,287 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

SOCL stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

