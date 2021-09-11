Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

CAR stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

