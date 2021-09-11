Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $2,338,891.89 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,338,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

BILL opened at $281.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

