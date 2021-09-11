Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $2,338,891.89 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,338,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.
BILL opened at $281.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
