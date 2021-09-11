Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $4,832,500.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DIOD stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth $81,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

