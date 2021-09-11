10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,826,300.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

