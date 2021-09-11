Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.