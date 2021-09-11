PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after buying an additional 232,731 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 804,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PDFS opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

