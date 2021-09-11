Barclays Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $275.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.18.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

