CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CalAmp worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 35.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

