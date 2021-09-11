Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

TMX stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

