KeyCorp Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $146.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,284 shares of company stock worth $4,780,556. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.