Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.