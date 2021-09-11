Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 736,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $2,002,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.62 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

