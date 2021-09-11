Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

