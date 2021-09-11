Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 35,652 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $17.73.

AMAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,372,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

