Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $821.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.