Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 535,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 24,264,979 shares.The stock last traded at $3.04 and had previously closed at $3.04.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,976,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ambev by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 323,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

